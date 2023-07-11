Michael Brockers, a Houston native and current free agent in the NFL, is preparing to unveil Quad Houston, a premium restaurant and sports lounge, and The DEN, a membership-based cigar lounge, in the Third Ward.

Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge, located at 4608 Almeda Road, will feature a sophisticated sports lounge and social dining experience, with well-appointed seating for 140 indoors and a Private Tasting Room for special dining, events, and elevated cocktail and spirit tastings that doubles as an indoor hookah and cigar patio. Outside, visitors will find an expansive outdoor patio and hookah lounge that can accommodate 860 guests.

Adjacent to Quad Houston, will be The DEN, a membership-based, upscale cigar lounge that will offer a limited number of memberships yearly.

Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge will offer an extensive sports lineup and an array of upscale southern cuisine to delight even the most discerning palates. The menu is filled with mouthwatering dishes guests won’t find anywhere else, like the Lobster Boss, a 12oz Main Lobster Tail broiled in garlic pepper and sweetened butter, nestled in edible 24k gold.

The menu also features signature appetizers, like the Salmon Sliders, a refreshing, elevated take on traditional sliders with delicious, blackened salmon, house Tartar, sautéed red bell peppers, and spring mix tossed in a house vinaigrette. The restaurant has also put an exclusive culinary stamp on premium salads, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees, with offerings such as a tantalizing Shrimp and Grits, with grilled shrimp and smoked Gouda and white cheddar-infused grits, Blackened Stuffed Salmon, stuffed with Cajun dirty rice and finished with a delectable Cajun cream sauce.

For those craving a unique Southern tradition with a twist, the Chicken Wings and French Toast is a must-try specialty. Marinated and seasoned with the restaurant's house-seasoned flour mix, the wings are deep-fried to a perfect golden brown and served on a row of Texas Toast French Toast drizzled with a choice of house syrup.

Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge will also offer a host of exquisite cocktails and signature drinks. The exciting new venue is primed to become a premier destination in the Third Ward area, giving discerning sports enthusiasts a sophisticated ambiance to cheer on their favorite teams, players, or drivers, indulge in chef-driven Southern cuisine, and enjoy their favorite cocktails among an elite clientele.

Within The Den, the exclusive Cigar Lounge, guests will find a refined and welcoming ambiance. This space is designed for cigar enthusiasts to savor their favorite cigars, connect with other aficionados, and relax away the stresses of the day.

Quad Houston is the brainchild of Michael Brockers and Diahron Myers, from On Lock Investments. Brockers, a defensive end for the NFL’s Detroit Lions, partnered with Myers, a 20-year hospitality veteran and legendary high school football coach, to bring more business opportunities to the Third Ward community. The pair embody a pay-it-forward culture with a vision to establish Quad Houston as a community staple that contributes to the growth of the Houston restaurant industry.

Justin Cobb-Bell, the new venue’s Co-CEO and third partner in On Lock Investments, will focus his attention on The DEN Cigar Lounge. The Chicago native has a passion for bringing premium cigars and elevated experiences together.

Quad Houston will also feature live entertainment, trivia nights, and multiple spaces with a vibe that caters to a variety of tastes. The restaurant and sports lounge will have soft opening hours in the coming weeks, leading up to an exciting Grand Opening weekend celebration from July 20-23.

For more information, visit https://quadhtx.com.