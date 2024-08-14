New Italian Chophouse opens in Montrose and joins Houston Restaurant Weeks

Marmo, means "Marble" in Italian, this HRW restaurant features fresh hand-rolled pastas, house-made charcuterie, and hand-cut prime steaks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Houston Restaurant Weeks is a great opportunity to check out new restaurants and not worry about being surprised by the tab. The fixed price menus give you a great sampling of what the restaurant has to offer and many chefs strive to make their HRW menu something special.

Marmo is offering a $25 2-course lunch and a $55 3-course dinner.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marmo - Lunch menu

They are located at 888 Westheimer in Montrose.

The phone number is 832-626-3400

Hours of operation:

Lunch

Monday - Sunday: 11a - 3p

Dinner

Sunday - Thursday: 3p - 10p

Friday & Saturday: 3p - Midnight

