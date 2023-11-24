Neiman Marcus and the Houston SPCA will host their 35th annual Homes for the Holidays pet adoption event in Houston!

The storefront windows of the luxury retail brand located in the Galleria will be filled with sweet puppies and kittens on display for shoppers to adopt! The event will run every weekend from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10, followed by a daily schedule from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23.

SUGGESTED: 'A**hole' dog adopted after Texas shelter's hilarious Facebook post

As the official start of the holiday shopping season commences the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers can once again delight in the sight of adoptable pets frolicking in the renowned Neiman Marcus holiday windows.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Julie Kuenstle (Houston SPCA)

Additionally, adoptable small dogs will be walked around for meet-and-greets with shoppers.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Each pet adoption package at the Houston SPCA is valued at approximately $500, including the pet’s microchip, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, and a complimentary sample-sized bag of Hill’s Science Diet.

While the selection of available pets may vary at Neiman Marcus, a comprehensive list of all available pets at the Houston SPCA can be found here.