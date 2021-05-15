article

Several tricked-out jeeps and partygoers made their way to Galveston beach overnight Saturday to kick off Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

And while it was meant to be a celebratory occasion, almost 90 people were arrested at the Bolivar Peninsula at Galveston County.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

We’re told a total of 86 attendees were arrested but the majority were only minor misdemeanor offenses like Public Intoxication. However, at least 9 were arrested for DWI.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says no other major incidents related to the festivities.

