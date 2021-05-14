Beefed up police presence in Galveston, Brazoria counties expected due to topless Jeep weekend

"Ever since the floodgates opened when it was barely warm enough to be out here, these beaches have been packed," said Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis. "There’s been hundreds of thousands of people down here every weekend."

But this weekend will likely see larger than normal beach goers, because it’s Topless Jeep Weekend. Just the Galveston County Sheriffs Department alone will have at least 40 deputies patrolling the beach.

"Anything to do with any kind of drinking and drinks it falls in line with that," said Galveston County Sergeant Justin Ostermayer. "Fighting, drunk driving."

In 2019, more than 300 hard partiers ended up in the Galveston County Jail during a four day period. More than 100 of those arrests were made on Bolivar Peninsula.

Crystal Beach is a favorite spot for Topless Jeep revelers.

"The beach is 32 miles long but it’s only approximately two miles that the majority of the problems are in," Ostermayer said.

Those considering drinking and driving should probably think twice about that.

"We will have an around the clock nurse at our substation on Crystal Beach," said the sergeant. "Our DA’s office actually set that up for us, they will be there to do blood draws."

"You have to kind of keep your wits about you," said Davis. "Don’t check your brain at the causeway."

"We want you to come out here and have fun, but follow the law and think about somebody else before you do something stupid," Ostermayer said.