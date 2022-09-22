NCIS investigator 'possibly' suffers serious injuries in fatal shooting, suspect believed to be dead

A possible suspect is believed to be dead following a deadly afternoon shooting in one community in Atascocita, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Details remain limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred on the 12500 block of Tullich Run in the Balmoral community.

Gonzalez said at least one woman was killed. A ‘possible’ NCIS investigator was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Gonzalez said an infant that was inside a home where the shooting occurred is safe.

Another agent was also on scene, but didn't appear to be injured, Gonzalez stated.

Gonzalez added Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies encountered the suspect near Mist and Jones, where he was believed to be killed.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.