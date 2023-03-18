March Madness: Men's Final Four schedule, events

Men's Final Four for the NCAA Tournament will be held in Houston and the tentative schedule for the event has been posted.

The tournament is already underway with the teams currently battling it out to make it to the Final Four and hopefully win the Championship. The 2023 Men's Final Four will take place from March 31-April 3 in Houston at NRG Stadium.

MARCH MADNESS: Mattress Mack provides way for families of Houston Cougars to attend NCAA tournament

March Madness is an exciting time for college teams and fans as well. The Final Four Fan Fest and March Madness Music Festival will both be going on at the same time for a jam-packed weekend of events.

RELATED: Partial lane closures to begin this weekend in preparation of NCAA Final Four events

We got the schedule of events listed below and be sure to check back as the schedule continues to be updated.

Friday, March 31

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. : Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan - NRG Park - Blue Lot

10 a.m. : Reese's Men's Final Four Friday Doors Open - at NRG Stadium

10:10 a.m. TIRR Memorial Hermann Hotwheels/Youth Wheelchair Basketball Scrimmage - NRG Stadium

11 a.m. : Team 1 Open Practice

12 p.m.: Team 2 Open Practice

12 p.m.: 8 p.m. : Men's Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One (Exclusive: Doors open at 11:00 AM for Capital One Cardholders)

1 p.m.: Team 3 Open Practice

2 p.m. : Team 4 Open Practive

3:30 p.m .: Reese's NABC College All-Star Game

4- 10 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival/AT&T Block Party

Saturday, April 1

8:30 a.m. : Houston LOC Men's Final Four 4-Miler Race Starts (Check-In & On-Site Registration at 7:00 AM) at Hermann Square/City Hall

10:00 a.m.: 8:00 p.m.Men's Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One (Exclusive: Doors open at 9:00 AM for Capital One Cardholders) at George R. Brown Convention Center

1:30 p.m.: 4:30 p.m.: Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan at NRG Park - Blue Lot

3 p.m. : 9:00 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival/Move by Coca-Cola at Discovery Green

TBA: Gates Open for Semifinal Games at NRG Stadium

TBA : Semifinal Game 1 at NRG Stadium

TBA: Semifinal Game 2 at NRG Stadium

Sunday, April 2

12- 8 p.m. : Men's Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One (Exclusive: Doors open at 11:00 AM for Capital One Cardholders) at George R. Brown Convention Center

1 p.m. : Men's Final Four Dribble presented by Buick Event Begins (On-Site Registration at 11:00 AM) at Hermann Square/City Hall

2:30-10 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival/Capital One JamFest at Discovery Green

Monday, April 3

12-6 p.m. : Men's Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One Exclusive: Doors open at 11:00 AM for Capital One Cardholders) at George R. Brown Convention Center

4:30-7:30 p.m. : Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan NRG Park - Blue Lot

TBA: Gates Open for Championship Game at NRG Stadium

TBA: Championship Game Tip-Off at NRG Stadium

For the full schedule of events, click here.