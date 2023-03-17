Partial lane closures to begin this weekend in preparation of NCAA Final Four events

The NCAA Final Four is quickly approaching to the Bayou City, and as a result there will be numerous road closures.

Starting on Saturday, March 18 through Monday, March 20, there will be partial lane closures in the area of Discovery Green.

According to Houston police, the following roadways will be affected:

- McKinney between LaBranch and Crawford

- LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney

- Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as traffic will be heavy in the area.