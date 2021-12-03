Navy veteran killed in apparent road rage shooting on I-45

The family of 27-year-old Mauro Rafael Gauna is calling for the man who killed him to be caught after the Navy veteran was found along I-45 Wednesday evening.

"We will remember him as our hero because he was," said Jose Guana, brother of Mauro Rafael Gauna.



Gauna was found shot to death in his car on the side of I-45 N. near Main St.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police say that Gauna was shot through his driver-side window while heading north on the freeway. They say this may have been a case of road rage gone terribly wrong.

"He just had a few minutes to react, pull over on the side of the freeway put the vehicle in park and that’s basically it." Jose said.



Gauna's family says losing him has left a hole in their hearts. The five-year Navy veteran had just completed nursing school and had plans to work at a veteran's hospital. He leaves behind a wife, parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews.

Jose says his family is struggling to get through this difficult time, but he says knowing that the person who killed their loved one is still on the loose is unsettling.

"We want somebody to pay for what they did." Jose told FOX 26.



If Mauro’s death is determined to be a road rage incident that will add yet another victim to the numerous cases of road rage this year that have turned deadly in the City of Houston.

Houston Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

