National Rifle Association cancels annual meeting in Houston due to COVID-19

article

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the National Rifle Association is canceling their annual meeting that was to be held in Houston next week.

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits was scheduled for September 3-5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The cancellation applies to all events and meetings in Houston.

RELATED: Daily new COVID-19 cases in US nears 230,000, Johns Hopkins says

"We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision," the NRA said in a statement.

The NRA says the annual event brings in tens of thousands of people, some of who travel from around the country, and involves several events, meetings, social gatherings and exhibits.

"We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve," the NRA said in the statement. "The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters. We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The NRA will provide future notification about a rescheduled date for the annual Meeting of Members.