NRA to hold 150th annual meeting in September at Houston's GRB Convention Center

The National Rifle Association has announced they will be holding their 150th annual meeting in Houston in September.

According to a release, the meeting, which will include exhibits, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center from September 3 through September 5, 2021.

The exhibit hall will feature more than 800 exhibitors and acres of the latest guns, knives, optics, ammo, and accessories, the release stated.

The release stated, "This event is a much-needed and anticipated gathering for tens of thousands dues-paying members and millions of gun owners after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of our 2020 convention."

For additional information on the meeting, click here.