Motorcyclist shot during apparent road rage incident in Fort Bend County

A motorcyclist is recovering after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting in Fort Bend County on Friday evening.

According to Asst. Chief Nethery with Rosenberg police, the incident occurred on the main lanes of I-69 northbound at FM 2218.

The Rosenberg Police Department said shots were fired striking the victim.

The victim was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted in the area while officials were on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.