Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston

Police say a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of S. Shaver Street.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Shaver when an unknown black 4-door Toyota pickup truck struck the motorcycle from the rear. Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck did not stop to render aid.

A witnesses saw the crash and stopped to check on the driver of the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist has major injuries to his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

