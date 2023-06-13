A Houston area family is hoping for answers after their loved one, 29-year-old Stephanie Carrizal, was located dead in Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County.

On Saturday morning, an angler noticed Carrizal’s body floating in Sheldon Lake.

Several signs surround the swampy water warning of alligators. Family members say they aren’t sure why someone would want to hurt Stephanie. The 29-year-old is a mother to 3 young children.

Stephanie Carrizal (Photo courtesy of Family, shared with permission)

"They killed her," said Stephanie’s mother, Christine Carrizal. "I don’t know who they is, but they killed my baby."

"She absolutely did not deserve what they did to her, period," Stephanie’s aunt, Angela Gomez added. "She left behind 3 loving and beautiful children that loved her dearly."

The day before Carrizal’s body was located in Sheldon Lake, authorities discovered an abandoned vehicle also in the water.

The SUV was pulled from the reservoir Friday about 2-and-a-half miles from where Carrizal’s body was located Saturday. The SUV was unoccupied and previously reported as stolen. And while investigators admit, there are signs of foul play, they did not want to speculate whether the two were linked.

"We do not believe the 2 are connected, in terms of, this person [was not] in the vehicle and floated here somehow," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Saturday. "That doesn’t mean there’s not a connection to the vehicle."

"How in the hell are you going to tell me that didn’t have a connection?" said the victim’s mother. "The body was there. The car was there. How are you going to tell me there was no connection?"

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information about Carrizal’s death, you’re urged to contact local authorities.