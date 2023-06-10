Woman's body found with 'signs of foul play' in Sheldon Lake State Park

Authorities are piecing together a shocking discovery in east Harris County, where a woman's body was found.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to Sheldon Lake State Park on Garrett St. That's where officers found an unidentified woman's body in her mid-to late-20's at the reservoir.

It's unclear how the woman ended up there, but Sheriff Gonzalez says they suspect foul play. Part of it, he said, is "due to the location of the body and the dense woods around it."

Additionally, the woman's body was found nearby where an SUV submerged in water was spotted on Friday. It's too early to determine if both scenes and discoveries are connected, but the Sheriff said "all possibilities will be explored."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.