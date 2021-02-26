Mother dies after wheel flies into windshield on I-69 in New Caney

Authorities say a mother died after a wheel came off of a pickup truck and flew into the windshield of the vehicle she was driving.

The incident occurred on I-69 near Roman Forest in New Caney around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the mother and her 17-year-old son were traveling southbound on I-69 in a 2014 GMC pickup truck as they returned from the son’s baseball games.

At the same time, authorities say a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-69 when the left front wheel separated from the truck, went airborne across the concrete wall and crashed into the windshield of the mother’s pickup truck.

The Dodge stopped just over Roman Forest, officials say, but the GMC rear-ended a car with a father and three children inside.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 17-year-old son was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The father and three children in the car were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

DPS Troopers are working to determine what caused the wheel to come off of the vehicle.

Anyone who saw the crash and has not yet given a statement is asked to contact the DPS New Caney Office.

