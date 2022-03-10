Expand / Collapse search

Mother, 3 kids saved after pickup T-boned SUV into traffic pole; DWI possible

Houston
SUV pinned into traffic pole after being T-boned by pickup truck on S. Gessner at 59 Feeder. article

HOUSTON - A mother and her three children were transported to a Houston hospital late Wednesday after a two-car rollover crash left them trapped inside SUV.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies came upon the crash as Houston Police and Houston Fire Departments were en route after reports of parties trapped. 

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Gessner at the 59 Feeder.

Deputies found an SUV rolled over and pinned on its side, up against a traffic pole. A woman and three children were inside the SUV.

A man was found inside the pickup truck that T-boned the SUV.

Deputies were able to get the children out of the SUV, while HFD had to extricate the mother.

All five people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a Houston hospital.

Witnesses told HPD that the driver of the pickup truck was at fault, reporting that they saw him run a red light immediately prior to the crash.

That driver is believed to be under the influence, so HPD is conducting a DWI investigation at the hospital.

