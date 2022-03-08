Texas is worst state for drivers in 2022, new study shows

article

Texas is the worst state for drivers in 2022, according to a new study by CarInsuranceComparison.com.

The company analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, including CrashStats and Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Several metrics went into their report, including fatality, drunk driving, and careless driving rates, to find the most dangerous states featuring the worst drivers.

Texas and New Mexico are actually tied for states with the worst drivers.

In Texas, the worst category was careless driving, followed by speeding.

In the careless driving category, Texas’s pedestrian death rate per capita was 2.24. The cyclist death rate per capita was 0.23. Out of all fatal car accidents, more than 30% involved speeding.

Texas also didn’t score well in the failure to obey or drunk driving categories.

The Lone Star State had the highest percentage of fatal car accidents involving a driver with an invalid driver’s license, with just over 19%.

It also had the highest rate of alcohol-related fatal accidents among these 10 states, with nearly 80% involving alcohol.

New Mexico ranked the worst in the careless driving category out of all 50 states. In fact, New Mexico ranked as the number one most dangerous state for pedestrians.

Here are the 10 states with the worst drivers:

1. New Mexico (tied)

1. Texas (tied)

3. Montana (tied)

3. South Carolina (tied)

5. Louisiana

6. Alabama (tied)

6. Hawaii (tied)

8. Arizona

9. Oregon

10. Nevada

Click here to view the full study.