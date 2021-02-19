More than a dozen confirmed weather-related deaths in Harris, surrounding counties

Of course there’s no way to know yet the exact cause of weather related deaths due to pending autopsy results and investigations, but here’s what we do know.



Several people died this week due to the arctic blast.



In a tweet, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, so far, there’s 10 weather related deaths in Harris County. At least three of those are due to hypothermia.

They include 84-year-old Mary Gee. On Thursday night, we told you how Gee froze to death in her northeast side apartment that had no power.



After she died, her TV, phone, and other items were stolen from her apartment.



At least two Harris County residents died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Galveston County had the most residents without power at one time with a whopping 91 percent.



According to Galveston County officials, on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man in Hitchcock and an 88-year-old woman in Baycliff died from hypothermia.



That same day a 70-year-old Santa Fe man apparently died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Galveston County has four other deaths officials are calling possible, but not confirmed weather-related fatalities.



Heart wrenching deaths include a grandmother and three children who died in a house fire in Sugar Land.



In Conroe, the death of an 11-year-old boy who apparently died from hypothermia after a fun day playing in the snow has made headlines around the world.