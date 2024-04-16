Montgomery County: Small urn found floating with human fetus inside at Copper Sage Park, police investigating

An investigation is underway after a human fetus was found inside a small urn on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to a release, a Woodlands Township Park Ranger made the discovery in the pond at Copper Sage Park, located at 75 South Golden Arrow Circle in The Woodlands.

Officials said a small urn was found floating, and upon inspection, what appeared to be a human fetus was discovered inside.

Authorities said detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, along with a death investigator from the Montgomery County Forensic Center, are on location investigating.

The fetus was said to be in early stages of development and will be taken to the Montgomery County Forensics Center, where an autopsy and thorough investigation will be completed.

Officials stated that once the autopsy is complete, they hope to have more information to release.

There is no threat to the public, officials said.

In a statement, officials added, "We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it may have on our community. In times like these, it is important for us to come together in support and prayer. Please know that we are working diligently to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available."