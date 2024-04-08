The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Porter early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call in the 21000 block of Old Sorters Road just before 1 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

While heading to the scene, the sheriff’s office says the deputies learned that a firearm had been discharged during a disturbance.

Authorities say a male had been transported to the hospital by friends. He had a gunshot wound to the arm.

At the scene, the sheriff’s office says the deputies learned that a vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting had left the location. Authorities say the deputies located the vehicle and found a male shot in the chest.

MORE NEWS: Houston man ran over twice, killed at apartment complex

Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, the sheriff’s office says. EMS then transported the male to a hospital.

MCSO Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The identities of the injured males have not been released.