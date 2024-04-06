Houston man ran over twice, killed at apartment complex on Sands Point

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a southwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday.

Details are limited, but Houston police received a call about a man lying in a parking lot at 8100 Sands Point Drive.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival and appeared to have been hit.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a gray truck running the person, before reversing and driving back over them.

No other details have been shared at this time.