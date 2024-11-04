Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 29-year-old woman

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 29-year-old woman last seen in October.

Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Nicole Marrella.

Nicole was last seen on October 11 leaving from her home on foot in Conroe. Nicole texted her family the same day, but didn't say where she was.

Officials said Nicole is a consumer of mental health services and is in need of her medication.

Authorities stated that she has a unique tattoo on her right arm.

Nicole is described as being 5'4" tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding Nicole's whereabouts, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, and reference case #24A306641.