Montgomery County Public Health District announces first case of West Nile Virus

Officials with the Montgomery County Public Health District has confirmed the first probable case of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County for the year.

According to a release, the woman, who is in her 60s, is currently recovering at home. Officials said she resides in the 77365 zip code of Montgomery County.

Officials said during July 2022, two cases of West Nile Virus were confirmed.

West Nile virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between 3 and 14 days after they are bitten. According to the CDC, approximately 80 percent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms can last up to several weeks. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of those infected can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. These symptoms can last for several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

If you develop symptoms of severe West Nile Virus illness, such as unusually severe headaches or confusion, seek medical attention immediately. The majority of milder West Nile Virus illnesses improve on their own.

According to the CDC, the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Avoid bites by using insect repellants, wearing protective clothing when outdoors and emptying standing water outside of your home.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website by clicking here.