First West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2023 found in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Public Health Mosquito and Vector Control Division has confirmed that a mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Harris County.
Officials said the positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site in southwest Harris County in zip code 77005.
In response to the West Nile Virus being identified, officials are activating evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito was found and in surrounding areas.
The operation will begin Friday evening at dusk to reduce the risk of the disease being transmitted by infected mosquitoes.
"Our comprehensive mosquito surveillance program is key to identifying the presence of the virus in our community and guides our control efforts to help us better protect our residents. West Nile virus has been in our area since 2002. During the summer months, we remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes" said Dr. Maximea (Max) Vigilant, MVCD Director.
Mosquitos are around throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, and typically most active from June through October. Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in our area, only a handful transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Zika.
Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus show no or only mild symptoms such as low-grade fever and headache. More severe signs and symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, encephalitis, and rarely, death. If you think you have been infected with West Nile Virus, contact your health care provider.
TIPS TO CONTROL MOSQUITOES AROUND YOUR HOME:
Tip
Follow these simple tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites around your home, especially right after a weather event:
- Tip or empty standing water from pet bowls, flowerpots, tires, buckets, and other containers.
- If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.
Toss
Mosquitoes are also able to breed in small spots where stagnant water might be hidden from the human eye. Practice the following tips to reduce mosquito breeding in those covered spots:
- Toss out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home.
- Clean out clogged rain gutters.
- Keep outdoor trash bins closed and avoid overfilling them.
- Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves, or litter into storm drains as this will prevent water from flowing, creating ideal mosquito-breeding sites.
- Minimize opportunities for standing water to accumulate by emptying stagnant water from flowerpots, buckets, tires, or any other water-collecting objects.
Take action
There are also several ways to take action and reduce mosquito populations.
- When using mosquito repellent, keep these points in mind:
- Use as directed by the label instructions on the product.
- Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months of age.
- Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years of age.
- Apply an EPA-registered repellent on yourself and your loved ones when outdoors.
- When possible, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks.
- Treat standing water with larvicides in areas where water cannot be covered, emptied, or removed and will not be used for drinking. Larvicides are a type of pesticide that is applied to kill mosquitoes in their early stages of development (larvae) before they become biting adults. They are sold in forms of liquid, tablets, pellets, granules, and briquettes and are available in most hardware stores. Larvicides are safe to use for the environment. Follow the instructions for the larvicide product you are using.
- Make sure to completely turn off outdoor faucets to prevent leaks; fix any faucets that are constantly leaking
- Keep tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.