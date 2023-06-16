First West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2023 found in Harris County

Harris County Public Health Mosquito and Vector Control Division has confirmed that a mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Harris County.

Officials said the positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site in southwest Harris County in zip code 77005.

In response to the West Nile Virus being identified, officials are activating evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito was found and in surrounding areas.

The operation will begin Friday evening at dusk to reduce the risk of the disease being transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

"Our comprehensive mosquito surveillance program is key to identifying the presence of the virus in our community and guides our control efforts to help us better protect our residents. West Nile virus has been in our area since 2002. During the summer months, we remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes" said Dr. Maximea (Max) Vigilant, MVCD Director.

Mosquitos are around throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, and typically most active from June through October. Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in our area, only a handful transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Zika.

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus show no or only mild symptoms such as low-grade fever and headache. More severe signs and symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, encephalitis, and rarely, death. If you think you have been infected with West Nile Virus, contact your health care provider.

TIPS TO CONTROL MOSQUITOES AROUND YOUR HOME:

Tip

Follow these simple tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites around your home, especially right after a weather event:

Tip or empty standing water from pet bowls, flowerpots, tires, buckets, and other containers.

If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.

Toss

Mosquitoes are also able to breed in small spots where stagnant water might be hidden from the human eye. Practice the following tips to reduce mosquito breeding in those covered spots:

Toss out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home.

Clean out clogged rain gutters.

Keep outdoor trash bins closed and avoid overfilling them.

Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves, or litter into storm drains as this will prevent water from flowing, creating ideal mosquito-breeding sites.

Minimize opportunities for standing water to accumulate by emptying stagnant water from flowerpots, buckets, tires, or any other water-collecting objects.

Take action

There are also several ways to take action and reduce mosquito populations.