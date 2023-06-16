A wrong-way vehicle fell from a Houston freeway after a crash with an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, police say.

The crash was reported around 1:41 a.m. along North Loop W Freeway near W 18th Street.

According to police, a driver was reportedly going westbound in the eastbound lanes and stopped in a moving lane of traffic. Police say an 18-wheeler was unable to stop in time and struck her vehicle.

Houston firefighters and police at the scene of a crash along the North Loop W.

The crash caused her vehicle to fall off of the freeway and land in some trees below.

Firefighters extricated her from the vehicle and transported her to the hospital. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

She was the only one in the vehicle. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

An investigation continues into the crash.