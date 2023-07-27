Montgomery County crime: Suspect arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child

One man has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child, officials said.

62-year-old Mark Shorten of Splendora was arrested Wednesday after the execution of a search and arrest warrant.

Officials said the investigation and arrest are the results of a lengthy and complicated investigation that revealed one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child over the course of multiple years between 2009 and 2022 in Montgomery County, as well as two counts of sexual assault in both Montgomery County and Liberty County.

Shorten is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with bonds totaling $1.5 million.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: 4 people shot at apartment complex, authorities investigating

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and it is unknown if there are any additional victims, officials said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

If anyone has information about other potential victims or the criminal activities of Mark Shorten is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case number 22A238124.