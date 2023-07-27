Harris County crime: 4 people shot at apartment complex, authorities investigating

Harris County authorities are on the scene after four people were shot at an apartment complex.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at 5350 Aeropark.

Preliminary information indicates that two groups, ranging in ages 16-20, were talking to each other in and out of a vehicle when shots were fired amongst the group.

In all, four men were shot.

Three of the four men are said to be in fair condition and the fourth may be serious, according to Gonzalez.

