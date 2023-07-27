Houston crash: 1 killed after motorcycle, semi-truck crash on 59 Southwest Freeway

Houston police are investigating after a deadly crash near southwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but according to HPD officials, a crash occurred between a motorcycle and a semi-truck around 12:15 p.m. in the outbound lanes of 59 Southwest Fwy near the W. Sam Houston Pkwy.

One person has been reported deceased, authorities say.

HPD vehicle crimes investigators are on the scene and traffic is forced to exit at Bissonnet Street.