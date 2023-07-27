Houston shooting: Man dies following afternoon shooting

article

One man has died after a shooting in northeast Houston.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 9200 block of Eastex Freeway.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, he later died at the hospital.

No other details were released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.