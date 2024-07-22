Montgomery County crime: Man accused of murder later released after new evidence emerges

A suspect accused in the death of a man has been released after new evidence has emerged, according to authorities.

Officials said Mark Anthony Crooms, who was previously arrested for murder in the death of John Dennis Holmes III, was released from the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities stated new evidence emerged providing an alibi for Crooms, which necessitated his release.

According to a release, an arrest warrant was issued for Crooms based on probable cause that was established during the early stages of the investigation.

Officials stated, "This development highlights our unwavering commitment to conducting thorough and fair investigations. The integrity of our investigative process is paramount, and we remain dedicated to transparency and accountability in all of our operations."

The investigation into the death of John Dennis Holmes III remains active, authorities said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3. To remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #24A203879.