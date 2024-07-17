19-year-old killed after shooting in Spring, suspect still at large

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting on Tuesday evening in Spring.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that John Dennis Holmes III from Harris County was found dead after authorities responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Raypine Drive.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County crime: Man arrested for stealing Entergy equipment

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large, according to Montgomery County law enforcement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case # 24A203879. Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone providing information that leads to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect.