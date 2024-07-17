A man is behind bars for stealing equipment from Entergy in Montgomery County. Roger Dale Parker Jr., 48, was arrested and faces charges including burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of metal.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. when authorities responded to a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned home near FM 1485.

Roger Dale Parker Jr (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 3)

Inside, deputies found large spools of wire and electrical equipment labeled as belonging to Entergy, one of the companies responsible for restoring electricity after Hurricane Beryl left millions without power last week.

Entergy confirmed the items were stolen from their trucks overnight.