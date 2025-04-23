West Harris County: Man accused of shooting, injuring himself with illegal 'zip gun'

The Brief Deputies were called about someone who was shot and sent to a hospital. The person allegedly shot himself by accident with a zip gun. Investigators will determine whether files will be charged.



A man could be charged after accidentally shooting himself with a zip gun in Harris County, according to a lieutenant.

Harris County: Man accidentally shoots himself with zip gun

What we know:

According to Lieutenant Bryan Buccini of the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit, the shooting happened in the 17500 block of Glenmark Drive.

Deputies were told that a male was shot and taken to a local hospital. Lt. Buccini says he is expected to recover.

Allegedly, it was discovered that the male shot himself accidentally with a zip gun that he made. Lt. Buccini says the device was rendered by the Bomb Unit.

A K9 team checked the area for any other potential dangers, but the area was deemed safe.

What we don't know:

The person has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

According to the Texas Penal Code, a zip gun is a device that originally wasn't a firearm, but was adapted to become one. It's considered an offense if a person knowingly possesses, makes, delivers, fixes, or sells a zip gun.

The Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes Unit will investigate the incident and determine whether charges will be filed.