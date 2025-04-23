West Harris County: Man accused of shooting, injuring himself with illegal 'zip gun'
HOUSTON - A man could be charged after accidentally shooting himself with a zip gun in Harris County, according to a lieutenant.
What we know:
According to Lieutenant Bryan Buccini of the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit, the shooting happened in the 17500 block of Glenmark Drive.
Deputies were told that a male was shot and taken to a local hospital. Lt. Buccini says he is expected to recover.
Allegedly, it was discovered that the male shot himself accidentally with a zip gun that he made. Lt. Buccini says the device was rendered by the Bomb Unit.
A K9 team checked the area for any other potential dangers, but the area was deemed safe.
What we don't know:
The person has not been identified at this time.
What's next:
According to the Texas Penal Code, a zip gun is a device that originally wasn't a firearm, but was adapted to become one. It's considered an offense if a person knowingly possesses, makes, delivers, fixes, or sells a zip gun.
The Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes Unit will investigate the incident and determine whether charges will be filed.
The Source: Lieutenant Bryan Buccini with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit, Bomb Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team.