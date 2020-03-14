Montgomery County confirms 4th presumptive positive case of COVID-19

article

Montgomery County Public Health officials confirmed the county's fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 40s who lives in northwest Montgomery County. Officials say this fourth case is connected to the county's third case announced on March 12. The woman is in isolation at her home and does not require hospitalization, county officials say.

Montgomery County's three other cases are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s. One of the men with a presumptive positive has been identified as a police officer who attended the BBQ Cookoff related to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 28.