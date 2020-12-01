Montgomery Co. deputies searching for suspect wanted for Walmart robbery

article

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for the armed robbery of a Walmart on Nov. 19.

According to deputies, the unknown male entered the Walmart located at 10001 Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands, Texas, filled up a plastic tote with merchandise, and proceeded to the self-checkout.

Deputies say the suspect scanned and paid for the tote, but not the items inside.

When the suspect was confronted by three Asset Protection Associates and was told to leave the merchandise.

The suspect refused, brandished a pistol, and told the associates that he was “done playing around.”

The suspect then left the location with the unpaid items in a tan, early 2000s model, single cab Dodge Ram truck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and identify the male pictured below in reference to this incident. If you have any information regarding this suspect or the incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800392-STOP (7867)