Montgomery Co. authorities searching for stabbing suspect, considered 'armed and dangerous'

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after deputies said he stabbed four family members on Tuesday.



Authorities said the stabbing occurred just before noon in the 23600 block of East Heritage Oaks Drive in Porter.

When deputies arrived, they learned four family members from the home has been stabbed by another family member while inside the residence.

Deputies learned that 36-year-old Nathan Carlin had gotten into a verbal argument with several of the victims.



Authorities said during the argument, Carlin grabbed a knife and stabbed and cut the victim’s multiple times.



Authorities identified the victims as a 61-year-old white female, a 38-year-old white female, a 23-year-old white female, and a 9-year-old white female who received various lacerations and puncture wounds.



All of the victims were taken to various hospitals and are in stable, but serious condition.



Authorities said the exact relationship of the victims to Carlin is unknown.

Deputies said Carlin could still be in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.



Authorities said do not approach or attempt to apprehend Carlin.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.