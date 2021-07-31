'Mold is everywhere', Spring Branch mother says apartment management refuses to help

Residents at a Spring Branch apartment complex say they don't know what else to do.

A woman who did not want to be identified says she's lived at Green Oak Village Apartments on Blalock Drive in Spring Branch for about a year.

A month ago, she says her AC unit began to leak. She tells FOX 26 she reported it to management and requested the repair. She says it took maintenance a week to repair the leak and they did not clean up the water. And despite her requests, they have also not done anything about the mold since.

As a result, the mold now covers her family's clothing, the pantry shelves, the range hood, and all the air vents.

She says it is making her children sick.

"The kids, thank God, do have insurance but it's not right that they're getting sick just because the apartment management doesn't want to help us," she stressed.

She says she tried to get out of her contract but was told she'd have to pay nearly $1,000 without a 60-day notice.

She also says management refused to move her into a different unit. Although she doubts that would be much better. Other residents also wanted to show FOX 26 water damage, mold, and unrepaired holes in the ceilings in their apartments.

FOX 26 reached out to the apartment management company, Nova Asset Management. We are waiting to hear back. We also reached out to Houston Public Works to check on 311 calls the residents say they have made.

Last month, FOX 26 also reported on another issue at Green Oak Village Apartments. Some buildings lost power for two days due to repairs the apartment complex needed to make, according to CenterPoint Energy.

