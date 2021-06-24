Spring Branch apartment residents endure days without power in Houston heat

With feel-like temperatures in the triple digits, some residents at Green Oak Village Apartments on Blalock in Spring endured days without power.

On Thursday, CenterPoint Energy confirmed the power outage began Tuesday. They told FOX 26 they were waiting for the apartment complex to repair equipment before power could be restored.

Meanwhile, residents said they were unable to get answers from the management office. Many said they've scrambled to find family members to stay with and neighbors who do have power are allowing others to charge their phones. Families were also faced with having to throw out spoiled food and were not sure when the end was in sight.

The apartment office staff refused to answer FOX 26 questions about the residents' concerns.

Later, Nova Asset Management responded to our request for comment via email. The statement dated June 24, 2021 read:

"9 buildings lost power on Tuesday night 9.30pm and Liberty electrical contractors were at the property around 10 pm same night. Liberty electrical restored power on 6/23/21 and waited on [CenterPoint]to turn on power from their end. However, when [CenterPoint] turned on the power, their fuse blew away on the pole. Liberty electrical is continuously and tirelessly working since 6/23/21 afternoon to restore the power as soon as possible. Some of the buildings power is restored earlier today and Liberty electrical is working to restore the remaining buildings power back as soon as they can today."



After FOX 26 reported on the problem, residents said their power was restored late Thursday afternoon.

