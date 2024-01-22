Missouri City USPS problems: Congressman addressing issues with mailing delays

Houstonians are fuming as their mail is stuck at the United States Postal Services Processing Center in Missouri City. Now, Congressman Al Green is jumping in to tackle the USPS delays.

It’s more than just online orders. The United States Postal Service delays at their Missouri City processing center are causing a domino effect. They’re delaying important packages and affecting small businesses.

"It’s so frustrating because you feel powerless," said Irene Ramirez.

Irene Ramirez has been the caregiver of her disabled veteran father for 15 years. His medication is stuck in the mail backlog, causing concern for his health.

"He takes two medications for the heart condition. He was running low," said Ramirez.

On January 4, Ramirez ordered a refill for her father, but the prescription never arrived.

"It’s been 18 days in total. We don’t know where it’s at. We’ve still not received it. My main concern is that this is the only thing keeping my dad out of the emergency room," said Ramirez.

Ramirez’s family are not the only ones affected by the USPS mailing issues. Trudy and George Maes sell fragrance oils through their small business in Houston.

"Last week, we had 400 orders that were still showing no movement," said Trudy Maes, a co-owner of Stay Fresh with Peanut.

The delays are impacting their business and causing customers to wonder what the hold-up is.

"But as of last week, that’s when the emails started rolling in. ‘Where’s my package? Why hasn’t it moved? I came here because you referred to your awesome service and this is a huge disappointment," said Maes.

USPS blames the delays on the transitioning distribution centers and a new computer system. They said in part "As with any transition, some unintended and temporary disruptions may occur. We are taking steps to ensure packages are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible and apologize to any customers who may be experiencing issues with delivery of their items."

Now, Congressman Al Green has stepped in to take action on the mailing mayhem. He said 90 people have reached out to his office about the delays.

"I’m concerned about how this can impact an election. So I beg the postal service, let’s make sure that we get this right before we enter into the election season," said Green.

Congressman Al Green said he’s planning to tour the facility along with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

