Houston Weather Alert: Brace for rounds of heavy rain this week

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days. Several rounds of rain are on the way to Houston this week.

Showers could begin as early as tonight, but the heaviest rain looks to arrive midday on Monday into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and brief heavy downpours continue on likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

In total over the three day span, Houston could see anywhere from 2"-4", with locally higher amounts possible in some locations.

We are already in a 15% Slight Risk for Excessive Rain on Monday. There is the potential for street flooding in low lying areas or spots with poor drainage. Remember to turn around don't drown and find an alternate route if need be.

At this time, we are not monitoring the threat for any severe storms on Monday, but could see them on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the southern half of our viewing area with a 1/5 'Possible' risk for strong wind gusts, and even small hail.

We have exclusive weather coverage on our FOX Local smart tv app.



