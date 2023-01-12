Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26

The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance.

BACKGROUND: Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate charged with assaulting boyfriend

Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him.

The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.

Williams admitted to FOX 26’s Jonathan Martin that she and her fiancé were having problems and discussed separating, but says she was not violent.

"I did not do what he’s accusing me of doing on December 31. I did not strike him," Williams said in an exclusive interview.

"When I’m able to tell the full story, you’ll be able to see I’m the victim in a lot of this," Williams said.

Williams also told FOX 26 she still plans to continue her Houston mayoral campaign.