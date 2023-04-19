article

After more than 34 years with the Missouri City Police Department, Chief Mike Berezin has announced his retirement from the force.

According to a release, after his more than three decades in public service, Berezin rose through the ranks from Patrolman to Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Commander, Assistant Chief, and Acting Chief before being promoted to Chief of Police in 2014.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In 2016, Berezin went to Washington D.C. and spearheaded the implementation of President Obama's Task Force Report on 21st Century Policing. The most important pillar — Pillar Four — is community policing and crime reduction. His leadership provided opportunities for officers to participate in a number of community engagement-related activities in churches and neighborhoods that helped build and foster positive relationships between officers and the communities they serve.

"I’ve been in public service in multiple capacities, and I can say without hesitation that it’s unusual to have had a distinguished police chief for so long," said City Manager Angel L. Jones. "While I don’t want to see Chief leave, he has without a doubt played a significant role in public safety and to countless residents throughout the city."

Officials said among the many accomplishments during his time as Chief of Police, Berezin led efforts to:

- Develop the department’s first police mini-station

- Establish the initial motorcycle traffic enforcement unit

- Promote transparency for Missouri City Police policies and procedures by ensuring they are readily available on the City’s website

- Publish a comprehensive Annual Report with detailed crime statistics, arrest information and a demographic breakdown of the Bureau of Police

- Protect a city that has experienced exponential growth over the last 34 years

"It has been an honor to serve alongside some of the finest people the Lord has ever created," Berezin said in a news release. "I shall always remain grateful for the privilege of sharing my professional life’s journey with you."

Berezin’s last day on the job will be May 19, 2023.