At a park in the heart of the community, many gathered to release blue balloons paying tribute to Keenan Gill, who was killed in a suspected case of road rage.

Gill, who was a beloved son, brother, and friend, was honored by a large crowd of family, friends, and other community members.

"Seeing so many people who loved Keenan, it really makes me feel good," said his grieving mother, Kimberly Gill. "He was a good person, a nice boy. It means a lot to me that the community has come together, and we're all united."

Gill described the close relationship between herself and Keenan. She's an elementary school teacher and remembers how they would always talk on the phone during breaks.

"When my kids [students] go to recess, he calls me, when they go to art class or whatever, he calls me to say hi, in between work he would call me. It’s just our routine and I miss it, I miss it already," Gill said.

The suspect who took Keenan's life is still at large. Houston police continue with their investigation.

Gill hopes that her son's needless death serves as a wake-up call for drivers prone to aggressive and harmful road behavior.

"Dial back your anger," she advised. "Let's go back to a time when you'd toot your horn to alert someone; don't resort to your gun."

In a meeting with investigators earlier this week, Gill expressed confidence in the Houston Police Department to make an arrest. She trusts they will deliver justice for her son.