The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a crash near Crosby-Lynchburg on 2930 US-90 involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan.

Deputies say the collision led to a spill of around 100 gallons of diesel on the roadway. A hazmat team is en route to manage the situation. Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

A crash on US-90 near Crosby.

Authorities expect hours of cleanup for the massive spill that spans about a quarter of a mile. Both westbound lanes of US-90 are closed at Runneberg, traffic is exiting at Lindstrom. Motorists are directed to use the service road and then back onto the freeway. Reportedly, traffic was light with no major back-up in the area due to the incident.



