Auto chop shop operation uncovered in Missouri City, stolen vehicles found
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A major investigation is underway after Missouri City after authorities uncovered a chop shop while conducting a routine traffic stop.
Auto chop shop discovered in Missouri City
What we know:
The Missouri City Police Department discovered a major auto chop shop operation on Brown Street near Highway 90 where officers found multiple stolen vehicles and parts connected to thefts across the region.
According to police, they were assisted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Texas DPS, Fort Bend DA's office and NICB.
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Courtesy of Missouri City Police Department
What we don't know:
It is also not confirmed how many stolen vehicles and parts were recovered.
The Source: Missouri City Police Department Facebook