Missing woman, 65, in need of several medications found dead in Baytown

Updated April 29, 2022
Vickie Conerly (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON - UPDATE - APRIL 29, 2022: Authorities have confirmed Vickie Conerly, 65, was found on Wednesday in the 400 block of N Main St. in Baytown behind a strip center. Medical examiners did not find signs of trauma or foul play. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Officials need your help finding a missing woman in need of several medications last seen in southeast Harris County. 

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit say Vickie Conerly, 65, was reported last seen in the 200 block of Maple St. on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. 

She was described as 5'2" weighing about 120 pounds and last seen wearing a blue shirt, black skirt, pink Crocs, and carrying a blue backpack. 

We're told Ms. Conerly is in need of several medications. 

If you have any information on the 65-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call HCSO's Missing Persons unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477