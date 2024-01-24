Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:15 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:30 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:30 AM CST until SAT 2:24 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM CST until THU 9:40 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:42 AM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Missing Veison Reyes: 18-year-old last seen in north Harris County

By
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY - The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing person. 

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Veison Reyes, who was last seen on December 25 around 3:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Mount Houston Road. 

Veison Reyes was last seen on Monday, December 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit)

Veison is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities stated that he has a tattoo on his neck and arms. 

If you know where Veison is, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit at (713)755-7427