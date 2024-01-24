The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Veison Reyes, who was last seen on December 25 around 3:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Mount Houston Road.

Veison Reyes was last seen on Monday, December 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit)

Veison is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities stated that he has a tattoo on his neck and arms.

If you know where Veison is, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Unit at (713)755-7427.