Missing Houston woman with Alzheimer's last seen April 1

article

Authorities are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s who last seen in southeast Houston last week.

Brenda Lee, 67, walked away from her home in the 6500 block of Luce Street on Friday, April 1, around 6 p.m., according to a missing person’s flyer.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

She was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a gray hoodie, and red sandals. She is 5’2" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.