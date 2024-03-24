Houston police are investigating a reported drowning after an 8-year-old girl was found in a hotel pool on Saturday night, officials say.

An investigation was launched at the DoubleTree hotel at 12801 Northwest Freeway.

Houston police investigate a reported drowning at a hotel along the Northwest Freeway.

According to police, the girl was missing and was found in the hotel pool.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a drowning.

No other information has been released at this time.